FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 3.0 million shares of the FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.47, and it changed around $0.31 or 7.45% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $415.22M. FTCI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.98, offering almost -212.75% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.12, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 52.57% since then. We note from FTC Solar Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.40 million.

FTC Solar Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended FTCI as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. FTC Solar Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.04 for the current quarter.

FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) trade information

Instantly FTCI has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.45% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.22 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.37%. The company’s shares are currently down -40.87% year-to-date, but still down -15.18% over the last five days. On the other hand, FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) is 17.94% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.81, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 23.06% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FTCI is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $8.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -78.97% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 55.26% from its current level to reach the projected low.

FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) estimates and forecasts

FTC Solar Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -43.06 percent over the past six months and at a 25.76% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 22.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 81.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 111.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 42.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $79.72 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect FTC Solar Inc. to make $121.07 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 80.60%.

FTCI Dividends

FTC Solar Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 10.

FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 85.16% of FTC Solar Inc. shares, and 21.07% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 142.02%. FTC Solar Inc. stock is held by 101 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 3.31% of the shares, which is about 3.3 million shares worth $24.95 million.

FMR, LLC, with 2.92% or 2.91 million shares worth $22.02 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho Clean Power ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 2.53 million shares worth $10.68 million, making up 2.54% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho Clean Power ETF held roughly 0.89 million shares worth around $3.74 million, which represents about 0.89% of the total shares outstanding.