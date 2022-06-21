Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS): Is It A Gold Mine Or A Disaster In The Making?

In today’s recent session, 0.72 million shares of the Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) have been traded, and its beta is 2.52. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.10, and it changed around $0.62 or 4.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.47B. APPS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $93.98, offering almost -483.73% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.43, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 10.37% since then. We note from Digital Turbine Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 3.25 million.

Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) trade information

Instantly APPS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.01% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 16.47 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.25%. The company’s shares are currently down -74.62% year-to-date, but still down -10.05% over the last five days. On the other hand, Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) is -38.77% down in the 30-day period.

Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) estimates and forecasts

Digital Turbine Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -69.95 percent over the past six months and at a 3.61% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 4.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 56.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 29.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 300.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $336.5 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Digital Turbine Inc. to make $355.48 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $95.08 million and $191.28 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 253.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 85.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 26.20%. Digital Turbine Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -39.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 27.00% per year for the next five years.

APPS Dividends

Digital Turbine Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 01 and February 07.

Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.02% of Digital Turbine Inc. shares, and 75.76% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 78.11%. Digital Turbine Inc. stock is held by 438 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 10.75% of the shares, which is about 10.43 million shares worth $456.8 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.01% or 8.73 million shares worth $532.74 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 2.48 million shares worth $151.11 million, making up 2.56% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 2.44 million shares worth around $107.58 million, which represents about 2.51% of the total shares outstanding.