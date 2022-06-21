CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CTIC) Could Soon Experience A Sharp Increase In Its Share Price.

In today’s recent session, 1.47 million shares of the CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) have been traded, and its beta is 0.86. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.18, and it changed around $0.05 or 0.73% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $632.00M. CTIC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.52, offering almost -5.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.43, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 76.86% since then. We note from CTI BioPharma Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 4.10 million.

CTI BioPharma Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CTIC as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. CTI BioPharma Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.41 for the current quarter.

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) trade information

Instantly CTIC has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.73% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.41 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.59%. The company’s shares are currently up 147.18% year-to-date, but still up 3.03% over the last five days. On the other hand, CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) is 38.37% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.58, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 35.49% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CTIC is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $15.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -142.72% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 2.91% from its current level to reach the projected low.

CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) estimates and forecasts

CTI BioPharma Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 186.45 percent over the past six months and at a 26.61% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -78.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -28.60% in the next quarter.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.6 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect CTI BioPharma Corp. to make $7.71 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 10.20%.

CTIC Dividends

CTI BioPharma Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 15 and March 21.

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.22% of CTI BioPharma Corp. shares, and 55.32% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 55.44%. CTI BioPharma Corp. stock is held by 97 institutions, with BVF Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 8.84% of the shares, which is about 8.93 million shares worth $22.15 million.

Stonepine Capital Management, LLC, with 8.71% or 8.8 million shares worth $21.82 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 2.2 million shares worth $5.45 million, making up 2.18% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.97 million shares worth around $2.41 million, which represents about 0.96% of the total shares outstanding.