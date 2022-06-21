Could Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ: CMRX) Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 11.74 million shares of the Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) were traded, and its beta was 1.44. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.55, and it changed around $0.21 or 15.67% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $117.20M. CMRX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.78, offering almost -466.45% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.27, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 18.06% since then. We note from Chimerix Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 3.36 million.

Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) trade information

Instantly CMRX has showed a green trend with a performance of 15.67% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.6300 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.91%. The company’s shares are currently down -75.89% year-to-date, but still down -3.13% over the last five days. On the other hand, Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) is -14.36% down in the 30-day period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) estimates and forecasts

Chimerix Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -73.86 percent over the past six months and at a 177.45% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 72.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 252.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 4,128.40%, up from the previous year.

6 analysts expect Chimerix Inc. to make $51.67 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.44 million and $480k respectively. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 10,664.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -4.30%.

CMRX Dividends

Chimerix Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 23 and February 28.

Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.72% of Chimerix Inc. shares, and 66.26% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 69.54%. Chimerix Inc. stock is held by 182 institutions, with Opaleye Management Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 6.38% of the shares, which is about 5.58 million shares worth $35.88 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.12% or 5.35 million shares worth $24.5 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 2.75 million shares worth $15.68 million, making up 3.14% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.23 million shares worth around $14.31 million, which represents about 2.55% of the total shares outstanding.