Core Scientific Inc. (NASDAQ: CORZ) Stock: Does It Have The Potential To Rise?

In the last trading session, 8.2 million shares of the Core Scientific Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.33, and it changed around $0.13 or 5.91% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $715.89M. CORZ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.98, offering almost -542.92% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.97, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 15.45% since then. We note from Core Scientific Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 3.28 million.

Core Scientific Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CORZ as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Core Scientific Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.15 for the current quarter.

Core Scientific Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) trade information

Instantly CORZ has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.91% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.45 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.9%. The company’s shares are currently down -78.72% year-to-date, but still down 0.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, Core Scientific Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) is -37.70% down in the 30-day period.

Core Scientific Inc. (CORZ) estimates and forecasts

Core Scientific Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -77.91 percent over the past six months and at a 11.29% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 14.50%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 94.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $188.41 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Core Scientific Inc. to make $239.07 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022.

CORZ Dividends

Core Scientific Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Core Scientific Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ)’s Major holders