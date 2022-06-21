Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE: CPS) Stock Prices May Increase Drastically In The Near Future.

In the last trading session, 1.77 million shares of the Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) were traded, and its beta was 3.07. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.43, and it changed around $0.4 or 9.93% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $68.80M. CPS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $31.51, offering almost -611.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.53, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 20.32% since then. We note from Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 529.77K.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended CPS as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.98 for the current quarter.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) trade information

Instantly CPS has showed a green trend with a performance of 9.93% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.32 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.73%. The company’s shares are currently down -80.23% year-to-date, but still down -14.81% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) is -6.54% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.66 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.99 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $26.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 82.96% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CPS is forecast to be at a low of $26.00 and a high of $26.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -486.91% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -486.91% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 34.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 78.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 11.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $619.25 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. to make $659.15 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 23.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -35.40%. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -19.70% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -8.50% per year for the next five years.

CPS Dividends

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 03.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.35% of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. shares, and 102.74% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 105.21%. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. stock is held by 153 institutions, with Thrivent Financial For Lutherans being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 12.25% of the shares, which is about 2.09 million shares worth $46.85 million.

FMR, LLC, with 9.82% or 1.68 million shares worth $37.55 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 1.64 million shares worth $20.82 million, making up 9.60% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held roughly 1.2 million shares worth around $24.63 million, which represents about 7.01% of the total shares outstanding.