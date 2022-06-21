Convey Health Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CNVY): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In today’s recent session, 3.15 million shares of the Convey Health Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.31, and it changed around $5.99 or 138.77% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $290.61M. CNVY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.31, offering almost -29.1% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.75, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 63.63% since then. We note from Convey Health Solutions Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 105.82K.

Convey Health Solutions Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended CNVY as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Convey Health Solutions Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter.

Convey Health Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) trade information

Instantly CNVY has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 138.77% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.34 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.29%. The company’s shares are currently down -48.33% year-to-date, but still up 2.37% over the last five days. On the other hand, Convey Health Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) is -14.46% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.34 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.83 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.00, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -3.1% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CNVY is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $12.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -16.39% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 22.41% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Convey Health Solutions Holdings Inc. (CNVY) estimates and forecasts

Convey Health Solutions Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -34.25 percent over the past six months and at a 766.67% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -3.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 104.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 20.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 19.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $89.12 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Convey Health Solutions Holdings Inc. to make $97.23 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $71.96 million and $82.41 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 23.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 18.00%.

CNVY Dividends

Convey Health Solutions Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 10.

Convey Health Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNVY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.41% of Convey Health Solutions Holdings Inc. shares, and 90.85% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 94.05%. Convey Health Solutions Holdings Inc. stock is held by 106 institutions, with Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 74.73% of the shares, which is about 54.7 million shares worth $459.48 million.

TPG GP A, LLC, with 74.73% or 54.7 million shares worth $357.73 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 0.36 million shares worth $2.36 million, making up 0.49% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 0.3 million shares worth around $1.5 million, which represents about 0.40% of the total shares outstanding.