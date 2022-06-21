CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: CEAD) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In today’s recent session, 21.66 million shares of the CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD) have been traded, and its beta is 1.11. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.43, and it changed around $1.41 or 138.25% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.90M. CEAD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.50, offering almost -455.56% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.95, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 60.91% since then. We note from CEA Industries Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 352.60K.

CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD) trade information

Instantly CEAD has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 138.25% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.8400 on Friday, 06/17/22 decreased the stock’s daily price by -32.07%. The company’s shares are currently down -79.01% year-to-date, but still down -15.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD) is -15.00% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.4 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.17 day(s).

CEAD Dividends

CEA Industries Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 12.

CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.92% of CEA Industries Inc. shares, and 16.30% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 18.51%. CEA Industries Inc. stock is held by 12 institutions, with Bard Associates Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 0.11% of the shares, which is about 0.26 million shares worth $0.66 million.

Lynwood Capital Management Inc., with 0.09% or 0.23 million shares worth $0.56 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.