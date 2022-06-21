CarLotz Inc. (NASDAQ: LOTZ): A Suicide Machine Or A Millionaire’s Dream?

In the last trading session, 2.54 million shares of the CarLotz Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.51, and it changed around $0.05 or 9.91% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $52.78M. LOTZ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.26, offering almost -1127.45% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.43, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 15.69% since then. We note from CarLotz Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.84 million.

CarLotz Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) trade information

Instantly LOTZ has showed a green trend with a performance of 9.91% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.5263 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.1%. The company’s shares are currently down -77.63% year-to-date, but still up 4.12% over the last five days. On the other hand, CarLotz Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) is -13.95% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 74.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LOTZ is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $2.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -292.16% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -292.16% from its current level to reach the projected low.

CarLotz Inc. (LOTZ) estimates and forecasts

CarLotz Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -79.69 percent over the past six months and at a -161.11% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 4.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -283.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -666.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 11.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $68.79 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect CarLotz Inc. to make $74.14 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $50.77 million and $68.04 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 35.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 9.00%.

LOTZ Dividends

CarLotz Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 14 and March 18.

CarLotz Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 18.38% of CarLotz Inc. shares, and 48.89% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 59.90%. CarLotz Inc. stock is held by 143 institutions, with Tremblant Capital Group being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 6.31% of the shares, which is about 7.2 million shares worth $16.35 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 4.24% or 4.84 million shares worth $6.63 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 2.12 million shares worth $4.81 million, making up 1.85% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 1.63 million shares worth around $3.31 million, which represents about 1.43% of the total shares outstanding.