Can Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) Shares Make A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 6.87 million shares of the Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) were traded, and its beta was 1.75. Most recently the company’s share price was $40.24, and it changed around $2.58 or 6.85% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.94B. NVAX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $277.80, offering almost -590.36% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $34.88, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 13.32% since then. We note from Novavax Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 5.85 million.

Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) trade information

Instantly NVAX has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.85% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 42.10 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.42%. The company’s shares are currently down -71.87% year-to-date, but still down -0.94% over the last five days. On the other hand, Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) is -22.54% down in the 30-day period.

Novavax Inc. (NVAX) estimates and forecasts

Novavax Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -77.58 percent over the past six months and at a 205.29% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 210.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 254.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 273.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $998.78 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Novavax Inc. to make $1.15 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 543.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -2.50%. Novavax Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -222.50% in 2022, but the outlook is negative 0.00% per year for the next five years.

NVAX Dividends

Novavax Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 28 and March 04.

Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.29% of Novavax Inc. shares, and 43.96% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 44.08%. Novavax Inc. stock is held by 587 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 8.83% of the shares, which is about 6.9 million shares worth $986.75 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.78% or 4.52 million shares worth $332.59 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 2.15 million shares worth $307.43 million, making up 2.75% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 1.9 million shares worth around $272.49 million, which represents about 2.44% of the total shares outstanding.