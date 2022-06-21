BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM) Stock: Does It Have More Upside?

In the last trading session, 1.95 million shares of the BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) were traded, and its beta was 2.39. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.08, and it changed around -$0.04 or -3.57% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $79.50M. BTCM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.65, offering almost -1256.48% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.07, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 0.93% since then. We note from BIT Mining Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 626.86K.

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) trade information

Instantly BTCM has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.57% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.7700 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 38.98%. The company’s shares are currently down -82.41% year-to-date, but still down -44.33% over the last five days. On the other hand, BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) is -34.15% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $87.89, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 98.77% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BTCM is forecast to be at a low of $87.89 and a high of $87.89. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -8037.96% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -8037.96% from its current level to reach the projected low.

BIT Mining Limited (BTCM) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $63.95 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect BIT Mining Limited to make $63.95 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2018.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 29.90%. BIT Mining Limited earnings are expected to increase by -53.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 15.75% per year for the next five years.

BTCM Dividends

BIT Mining Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 06 and February 10.

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.81% of BIT Mining Limited shares, and 13.04% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 15.14%. BIT Mining Limited stock is held by 50 institutions, with SC China Holding Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 4.94% of the shares, which is about 3.5 million shares worth $21.52 million.

Sabby Management, LLC, with 2.82% or 2.0 million shares worth $12.28 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 0.94 million shares worth $2.98 million, making up 1.32% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF held roughly 0.37 million shares worth around $2.26 million, which represents about 0.52% of the total shares outstanding.