Asensus Surgical Inc. (AMEX: ASXC): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In today’s recent session, 1.0 million shares of the Asensus Surgical Inc. (AMEX:ASXC) have been traded, and its beta is 1.58. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.38, and it changed around $0.01 or 2.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $89.90M. ASXC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.60, offering almost -847.37% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.35, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 7.89% since then. We note from Asensus Surgical Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.08 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.85 million.

Asensus Surgical Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ASXC as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Asensus Surgical Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.08 for the current quarter.

Asensus Surgical Inc. (AMEX:ASXC) trade information

Instantly ASXC has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.11% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4100 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.32%. The company’s shares are currently down -66.67% year-to-date, but still down -12.65% over the last five days. On the other hand, Asensus Surgical Inc. (AMEX:ASXC) is -10.06% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 18.36 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.34 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 90.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ASXC is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $4.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -952.63% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -952.63% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC) estimates and forecasts

Asensus Surgical Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -66.67 percent over the past six months and at a -29.17% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 3.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -33.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -33.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 24.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.25 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Asensus Surgical Inc. to make $3.44 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.1 million and $1.02 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 13.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 237.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 54.40%.

ASXC Dividends

Asensus Surgical Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 03 and August 08.

Asensus Surgical Inc. (AMEX:ASXC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.04% of Asensus Surgical Inc. shares, and 26.96% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 27.24%. Asensus Surgical Inc. stock is held by 149 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 6.53% of the shares, which is about 15.43 million shares worth $9.67 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 4.29% or 10.14 million shares worth $6.36 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 5.57 million shares worth $3.49 million, making up 2.35% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 5.19 million shares worth around $2.35 million, which represents about 2.20% of the total shares outstanding.