Are Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: ELMS) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 71.72 million shares of the Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.37, and it changed around $0.09 or 29.43% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $35.00M. ELMS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.00, offering almost -3143.24% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.12, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 67.57% since then. We note from Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 3.73 million.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended ELMS as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.28 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) trade information

Instantly ELMS has showed a green trend with a performance of 29.43% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.5700 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 35.09%. The company’s shares are currently down -94.81% year-to-date, but still down -28.43% over the last five days. On the other hand, Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) is -52.88% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.38, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 84.45% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ELMS is forecast to be at a low of $1.75 and a high of $3.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -710.81% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -372.97% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. (ELMS) estimates and forecasts

ELMS Dividends

Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 10.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 54.19% of Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. shares, and 15.23% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 33.24%. Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. stock is held by 79 institutions, with Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding S.a. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 3.68% of the shares, which is about 4.57 million shares worth $32.1 million.

Partners Capital Investment Group, LLP, with 1.99% or 2.46 million shares worth $17.32 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

PGIM Jennison Small Company Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 0.76 million shares worth $1.66 million, making up 0.61% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.68 million shares worth around $4.75 million, which represents about 0.54% of the total shares outstanding.