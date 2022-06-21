Are Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQQ) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 1.26 million shares of the Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.97, and it changed around $0.32 or 5.66% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $688.88M. ARQQ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $41.52, offering almost -595.48% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.98, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 16.58% since then. We note from Arqit Quantum Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 333.30K.

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) trade information

Instantly ARQQ has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.66% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.13 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.61%. The company’s shares are currently down -75.07% year-to-date, but still down -0.50% over the last five days. On the other hand, Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) is -12.72% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 71.57% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ARQQ is forecast to be at a low of $16.00 and a high of $26.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -335.51% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -168.01% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ) estimates and forecasts

Arqit Quantum Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -63.44 percent over the past six months and at a 111.56% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 14.50%.

ARQQ Dividends

Arqit Quantum Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 80.95% of Arqit Quantum Inc. shares, and 2.89% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 15.16%. Arqit Quantum Inc. stock is held by 38 institutions, with La Financiere De L’Echiquier being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 0.18% of the shares, which is about 0.22 million shares worth $3.38 million.

Penserra Capital Management LLC, with 0.16% or 0.19 million shares worth $4.56 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Procure ETF Tr II-Procure Space ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 0.18 million shares worth $2.75 million, making up 0.15% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 67275.0 shares worth around $1.07 million, which represents about 0.06% of the total shares outstanding.