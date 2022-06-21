A Business Review Of Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BOLT) And Growth Forecast

In today’s recent session, 0.75 million shares of the Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.89, and it changed around $0.1 or 5.59% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $67.11M. BOLT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.28, offering almost -920.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.39, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 26.46% since then. We note from Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 247.40K.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended BOLT as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.72 for the current quarter.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) trade information

Instantly BOLT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 5.59% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.0050 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.74%. The company’s shares are currently down -63.47% year-to-date, but still down -10.05% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) is 14.01% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.80, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 80.71% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BOLT is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $15.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -693.65% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -164.55% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (BOLT) estimates and forecasts

Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -58.56 percent over the past six months and at a 3.37% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 36.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -14.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 74.60%, up from the previous year.

4 analysts expect Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. to make $370k in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022.

BOLT Dividends

Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 09.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.85% of Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. shares, and 83.03% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 89.13%. Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. stock is held by 107 institutions, with Novo Holdings A/S being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 12.02% of the shares, which is about 4.5 million shares worth $22.07 million.

Vivo Capital, LLC, with 10.33% or 3.87 million shares worth $18.97 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 1.45 million shares worth $7.1 million, making up 3.87% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.71 million shares worth around $3.46 million, which represents about 1.89% of the total shares outstanding.