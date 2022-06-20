Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ: YJ): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 0.15 million shares of the Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.01, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $206.77M. YJ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.80, offering almost -78.22% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.50, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 50.5% since then. We note from Yunji Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 382.23K.

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) trade information

Instantly YJ has showed a red trend with a performance of 0.00% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.0800 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.48%. The company’s shares are currently up 61.57% year-to-date, but still down -6.48% over the last five days. On the other hand, Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) is -0.98% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.25 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.49 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.09, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 95.43% from its current value. Analyst projections state that YJ is forecast to be at a low of $22.09 and a high of $22.09. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -2087.13% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -2087.13% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Yunji Inc. (YJ) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 259.80%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 27.10%.

YJ Dividends

Yunji Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 21 and March 25.

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 22.41% of Yunji Inc. shares, and 20.71% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 26.70%. Yunji Inc. stock is held by 15 institutions, with TB Alternative Assets Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 1.24% of the shares, which is about 1.46 million shares worth $1.49 million.

TB Alternative Assets Ltd., with 1.24% or 1.46 million shares worth $1.49 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio and DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 6100.0 shares worth $4029.0, making up 0.01% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio held roughly 6100.0 shares worth around $4029.0, which represents about 0.01% of the total shares outstanding.