Yatra Online Inc. (NASDAQ: YTRA) Could Bring Massive Returns?

In the last trading session, 0.21 million shares of the Yatra Online Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) were traded, and its beta was 1.67. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.97, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.51% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $121.47M. YTRA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.69, offering almost -36.55% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.32, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 32.99% since then. We note from Yatra Online Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 128.50K.

Yatra Online Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended YTRA as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Yatra Online Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Yatra Online Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) trade information

Instantly YTRA has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.51% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.9829 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.65%. The company’s shares are currently up 13.87% year-to-date, but still down -1.01% over the last five days. On the other hand, Yatra Online Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) is 38.73% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 54.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that YTRA is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -153.81% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -103.05% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Yatra Online Inc. (YTRA) estimates and forecasts

Yatra Online Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 10.06 percent over the past six months and at a 475.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 1.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 100.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 200.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 163.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $14.26 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Yatra Online Inc. to make $18.22 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $6.93 million and $9.75 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 105.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 86.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 49.70%.

YTRA Dividends

Yatra Online Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 30 and February 03.

Yatra Online Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.67% of Yatra Online Inc. shares, and 62.94% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 70.45%. Yatra Online Inc. stock is held by 39 institutions, with MAK Capital One LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 19.83% of the shares, which is about 11.43 million shares worth $19.78 million.

MAK Capital One LLC, with 19.83% or 11.43 million shares worth $19.78 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 14712.0 shares worth $25598.0, making up 0.03% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 14712.0 shares worth around $25598.0, which represents about 0.03% of the total shares outstanding.