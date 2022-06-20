Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: XENE): Stock Forecast For 2022 Sees A An Incline Of 68.86%

In the last trading session, 0.51 million shares of the Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) were traded, and its beta was 1.75. Most recently the company’s share price was $30.48, and it changed around $1.74 or 6.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.71B. XENE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $36.42, offering almost -19.49% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.65, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 51.94% since then. We note from Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 475.70K.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended XENE as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.47 for the current quarter.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) trade information

Instantly XENE has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.05% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 30.78 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.97%. The company’s shares are currently down -2.43% year-to-date, but still up 8.62% over the last five days. On the other hand, Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) is 4.24% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.01 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.85 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $44.38, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 31.32% from its current value. Analyst projections state that XENE is forecast to be at a low of $40.00 and a high of $50.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -64.04% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -31.23% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE) estimates and forecasts

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 15.50 percent over the past six months and at a -15.25% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 0.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 7.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -58.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -4.90%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.13 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. to make $3.99 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 77.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -3.50%.

XENE Dividends

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 28 and March 04.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.16% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 93.50% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 95.57%. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 177 institutions, with Avoro Capital Advisors LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 9.39% of the shares, which is about 4.99 million shares worth $155.73 million.

Avoro Capital Advisors LLC, with 9.39% or 4.99 million shares worth $155.73 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 3.33 million shares worth $104.05 million, making up 6.27% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund held roughly 1.16 million shares worth around $31.59 million, which represents about 2.19% of the total shares outstanding.