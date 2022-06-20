Why Sonendo Inc. (NYSE: SONX) Stock Shouldn’t Be Ignored In 2022

In the last trading session, 0.27 million shares of the Sonendo Inc. (NYSE:SONX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.96, and it changed around -$0.24 or -10.91% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $56.08M. SONX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.24, offering almost -524.49% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.98, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -1.02% since then. We note from Sonendo Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 142.81K.

Sonendo Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended SONX as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Sonendo Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.55 for the current quarter.

Sonendo Inc. (NYSE:SONX) trade information

Instantly SONX has showed a red trend with a performance of -10.91% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.43 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 19.34%. The company’s shares are currently down -65.97% year-to-date, but still down -15.15% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sonendo Inc. (NYSE:SONX) is -26.04% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.45 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.91 day(s).

Sonendo Inc. (SONX) estimates and forecasts

Sonendo Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -75.22 percent over the past six months and at a 73.71% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -3.00%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 26.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $10.08 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Sonendo Inc. to make $9.87 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 25.10%.

Sonendo Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -3.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 50.10% per year for the next five years.

SONX Dividends

Sonendo Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on December 09.

Sonendo Inc. (NYSE:SONX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.81% of Sonendo Inc. shares, and 65.92% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 78.30%. Sonendo Inc. stock is held by 52 institutions, with General Atlantic, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 12.37% of the shares, which is about 3.27 million shares worth $18.82 million.

Essex Woodlands Management Inc., with 7.54% or 1.99 million shares worth $11.48 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Meridian Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 0.4 million shares worth $2.32 million, making up 1.53% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.22 million shares worth around $1.3 million, which represents about 0.85% of the total shares outstanding.