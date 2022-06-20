Why Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSE: RFL) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2022

In the last trading session, 0.12 million shares of the Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RFL) were traded, and its beta was 1.95. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.92, and it changed around $0.15 or 8.47% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $42.24M. RFL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $66.44, offering almost -3360.42% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.60, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 16.67% since then. We note from Rafael Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 153.00K.

Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RFL) trade information

Instantly RFL has showed a green trend with a performance of 8.47% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.0900 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.13%. The company’s shares are currently down -62.35% year-to-date, but still down -1.54% over the last five days. On the other hand, Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RFL) is 4.35% down in the 30-day period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Rafael Holdings Inc. (RFL) estimates and forecasts

RFL Dividends

Rafael Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 15 and March 21.

Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RFL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 31.44% of Rafael Holdings Inc. shares, and 47.12% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 68.72%. Rafael Holdings Inc. stock is held by 106 institutions, with Park West Asset Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 6.42% of the shares, which is about 1.29 million shares worth $6.56 million.

Morgan Stanley, with 4.69% or 0.94 million shares worth $4.79 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 0.53 million shares worth $2.71 million, making up 2.66% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 0.23 million shares worth around $0.93 million, which represents about 1.13% of the total shares outstanding.