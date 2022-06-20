Why Radiant Logistics Inc. (AMEX: RLGT) Is A Stock Not To Be Discarded In 2022

In the last trading session, 0.33 million shares of the Radiant Logistics Inc. (AMEX:RLGT) were traded, and its beta was 1.07. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.75, and it changed around -$0.06 or -0.88% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $341.01M. RLGT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.74, offering almost -29.48% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.66, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 16.15% since then. We note from Radiant Logistics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 142.01K.

Radiant Logistics Inc. (AMEX:RLGT) trade information

Instantly RLGT has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.88% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.01 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.71%. The company’s shares are currently down -7.41% year-to-date, but still down -2.88% over the last five days. On the other hand, Radiant Logistics Inc. (AMEX:RLGT) is 6.13% down in the 30-day period.

Radiant Logistics Inc. (RLGT) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 62.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $362.76 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Radiant Logistics Inc. to make $300.4 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 40.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 42.60%. Radiant Logistics Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 117.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 24.60% per year for the next five years.

RLGT Dividends

Radiant Logistics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 07 and February 11.

Radiant Logistics Inc. (AMEX:RLGT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 22.52% of Radiant Logistics Inc. shares, and 57.95% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 74.80%. Radiant Logistics Inc. stock is held by 164 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 5.76% of the shares, which is about 2.85 million shares worth $18.15 million.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with 5.19% or 2.57 million shares worth $18.7 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 1.35 million shares worth $9.83 million, making up 2.73% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 0.89 million shares worth around $5.54 million, which represents about 1.80% of the total shares outstanding.