Why Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: MPWR) Stock Should Not Be Taken For Granted By Investors In 2022

In the last trading session, 0.85 million shares of the Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) were traded, and its beta was 1.00. Most recently the company’s share price was $398.56, and it changed around $11.44 or 2.96% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $19.49B. MPWR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $580.00, offering almost -45.52% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $342.90, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 13.97% since then. We note from Monolithic Power Systems Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 494.16K.

Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) trade information

Instantly MPWR has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.96% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 425.95 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.43%. The company’s shares are currently down -19.21% year-to-date, but still down -5.92% over the last five days. On the other hand, Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) is -3.11% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.97 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.11 day(s).

Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR) estimates and forecasts

Monolithic Power Systems Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -16.18 percent over the past six months and at a 55.84% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 35.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 62.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 52.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 43.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $430.72 million in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Monolithic Power Systems Inc. to make $459.28 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 46.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 32.10%. Monolithic Power Systems Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 44.50% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 25.00% per year for the next five years.

MPWR Dividends

Monolithic Power Systems Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 02 and May 06. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.75 percent and its annual dividend per share was 3.00. It is important to note, however, that the 0.75% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.05% of Monolithic Power Systems Inc. shares, and 94.84% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 97.82%. Monolithic Power Systems Inc. stock is held by 910 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 13.40% of the shares, which is about 6.25 million shares worth $3.04 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 10.28% or 4.79 million shares worth $2.37 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 1.24 million shares worth $613.99 million, making up 2.67% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 0.99 million shares worth around $488.46 million, which represents about 2.12% of the total shares outstanding.