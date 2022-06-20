Why Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTA) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2022

In the last trading session, 0.76 million shares of the Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) were traded, and its beta was 0.65. Most recently the company’s share price was $40.75, and it changed around $0.95 or 2.39% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $905.87M. ENTA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $102.00, offering almost -150.31% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $37.59, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 7.75% since then. We note from Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 247.20K.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) trade information

Instantly ENTA has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.39% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 42.54 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.21%. The company’s shares are currently down -45.51% year-to-date, but still down -0.27% over the last five days. On the other hand, Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) is -11.36% down in the 30-day period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA) estimates and forecasts

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -43.53 percent over the past six months and at a -41.84% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -21.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -9.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -6.80%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $20.16 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. to make $22.68 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -3.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -40.50%.

ENTA Dividends

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 07 and February 11.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.09% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 91.87% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 97.83%. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 259 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 16.98% of the shares, which is about 3.52 million shares worth $250.31 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 7.85% or 1.63 million shares worth $121.59 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 1.26 million shares worth $75.08 million, making up 6.10% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held roughly 0.56 million shares worth around $33.37 million, which represents about 2.71% of the total shares outstanding.