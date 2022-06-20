Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ: WEJO) Stock: Will It Be A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 0.82 million shares of the Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ:WEJO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.42, and it changed around $0.08 or 5.97% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $166.96M. WEJO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.90, offering almost -1301.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.19, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 16.2% since then. We note from Wejo Group Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 440.12K.

Wejo Group Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended WEJO as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Wejo Group Limited is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.21 for the current quarter.

Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ:WEJO) trade information

Instantly WEJO has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.97% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.5000 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.33%. The company’s shares are currently down -79.24% year-to-date, but still down -9.55% over the last five days. On the other hand, Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ:WEJO) is -27.92% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 71.6% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WEJO is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -252.11% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -252.11% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Wejo Group Limited (WEJO) estimates and forecasts

Wejo Group Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -71.02 percent over the past six months and at a 72.20% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.40%.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.37 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Wejo Group Limited to make $1.75 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

WEJO Dividends

Wejo Group Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ:WEJO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 26.95% of Wejo Group Limited shares, and 40.16% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 54.98%. Wejo Group Limited stock is held by 36 institutions, with General Motors Holdings LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 19.84% of the shares, which is about 18.78 million shares worth $128.47 million.

General Motors Holdings LLC, with 19.84% or 18.78 million shares worth $128.47 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 49881.0 shares worth $0.17 million, making up 0.05% of all outstanding shares.