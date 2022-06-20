vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTVT): Today’s Most Interesting Shares

In the last trading session, 0.43 million shares of the vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) were traded, and its beta was -1.48. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.74, and it changed around $0.01 or 1.80% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $69.87M. VTVT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.83, offering almost -282.43% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.38, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 48.65% since then. We note from vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 860.11K.

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) trade information

Instantly VTVT has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.80% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.7550 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.99%. The company’s shares are currently down -25.53% year-to-date, but still up 5.86% over the last five days. On the other hand, vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) is 75.84% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.75 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.37 day(s).

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT) estimates and forecasts

vTv Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -33.24 percent over the past six months and at a -121.43% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 0.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -800.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -450.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -75.00%, down from the previous year.

The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $9k and $3 million respectively.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 34.00%.

VTVT Dividends

vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 22 and February 28.

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 54.69% of vTv Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 9.47% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 20.90%. vTv Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 35 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 2.63% of the shares, which is about 1.76 million shares worth $1.75 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 2.63% or 1.76 million shares worth $1.75 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 0.82 million shares worth $0.59 million, making up 1.23% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.63 million shares worth around $0.62 million, which represents about 0.93% of the total shares outstanding.