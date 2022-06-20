Visteon Corporation: Why Investors Shouldn’t Get Rid Of VC Stock In 2022

In the last trading session, 0.51 million shares of the Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) were traded, and its beta was 1.78. Most recently the company’s share price was $96.37, and it changed around $0.57 or 0.59% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.83B. VC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $134.57, offering almost -39.64% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $88.82, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 7.83% since then. We note from Visteon Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 345.98K.

Visteon Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended VC as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Visteon Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.55 for the current quarter.

Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) trade information

Instantly VC has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.59% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 106.66 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.65%. The company’s shares are currently down -13.29% year-to-date, but still down -9.75% over the last five days. On the other hand, Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) is -8.64% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $126.13, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 23.59% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VC is forecast to be at a low of $88.00 and a high of $150.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -55.65% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 8.69% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Visteon Corporation (VC) estimates and forecasts

Visteon Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -7.91 percent over the past six months and at a 132.23% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 6.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 271.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 605.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 17.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $718.92 million in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect Visteon Corporation to make $833.92 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 30.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -15.00%. Visteon Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 171.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 67.10% per year for the next five years.

VC Dividends

Visteon Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 27 and May 02.

Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.86% of Visteon Corporation shares, and 110.40% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 111.36%. Visteon Corporation stock is held by 371 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 10.91% of the shares, which is about 3.08 million shares worth $336.15 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 10.74% or 3.03 million shares worth $337.1 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund and Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 1.24 million shares worth $137.74 million, making up 4.39% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund held roughly 0.8 million shares worth around $81.35 million, which represents about 2.84% of the total shares outstanding.