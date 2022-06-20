Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE: VLN)’s Outlook Shocks Bears.

In the last trading session, 0.13 million shares of the Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.16, and it changed around $0.02 or 0.64% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $322.73M. VLN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.19, offering almost -285.76% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.71, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 14.24% since then. We note from Valens Semiconductor Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 90.51K.

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN) trade information

Instantly VLN has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.64% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.28 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.66%. The company’s shares are currently down -58.96% year-to-date, but still down -0.94% over the last five days. On the other hand, Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN) is 8.97% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 41810.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.64 day(s).

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (VLN) estimates and forecasts

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -58.80 percent over the past six months and at a 43.55% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.40%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 21.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $21.15 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Valens Semiconductor Ltd. to make $21.72 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 13.90%.

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by -47.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 30.00% per year for the next five years.

VLN Dividends

Valens Semiconductor Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.42% of Valens Semiconductor Ltd. shares, and 32.39% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 36.16%. Valens Semiconductor Ltd. stock is held by 18 institutions, with Magma Venture Partners General Partner Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 19.51% of the shares, which is about 19.14 million shares worth $100.68 million.

Magma Venture Partners General Partner Ltd., with 19.51% or 19.14 million shares worth $100.68 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 5538.0 shares worth $35332.0, making up 0.01% of all outstanding shares.