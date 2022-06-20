USA Truck Inc. (NASDAQ: USAK): Historical Performance And Trend

In the last trading session, 0.11 million shares of the USA Truck Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) were traded, and its beta was 1.89. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.12, and it changed around $0.08 or 0.57% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $130.89M. USAK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $29.09, offering almost -106.02% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.01, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 7.86% since then. We note from USA Truck Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 64980.00000000001 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 145.75K.

USA Truck Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended USAK as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. USA Truck Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.04 for the current quarter.

USA Truck Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) trade information

Instantly USAK has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.57% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 15.83 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.8%. The company’s shares are currently down -28.97% year-to-date, but still down -9.08% over the last five days. On the other hand, USA Truck Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) is -8.79% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.22 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.96 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 52.93% from its current value. Analyst projections state that USAK is forecast to be at a low of $24.00 and a high of $39.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -176.2% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -69.97% from its current level to reach the projected low.

USA Truck Inc. (USAK) estimates and forecasts

USA Truck Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -22.97 percent over the past six months and at a 59.09% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 29.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 108.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 61.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 15.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $204.75 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect USA Truck Inc. to make $199.65 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 20.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 38.30%. USA Truck Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 416.10% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 27.60% per year for the next five years.

USAK Dividends

USA Truck Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 27 and November 01.

USA Truck Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.60% of USA Truck Inc. shares, and 60.62% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 73.57%. USA Truck Inc. stock is held by 100 institutions, with Dimensional Fund Advisors LP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 6.94% of the shares, which is about 0.63 million shares worth $12.43 million.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with 6.94% or 0.63 million shares worth $12.43 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 0.23 million shares worth $4.59 million, making up 2.56% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series held roughly 0.16 million shares worth around $3.05 million, which represents about 1.79% of the total shares outstanding.