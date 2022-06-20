U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: USX): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In the last trading session, 0.44 million shares of the U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:USX) were traded, and its beta was 1.92. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.64, and it changed around $0.03 or 1.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $143.04M. USX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.40, offering almost -293.94% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.54, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 3.79% since then. We note from U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 675.39K.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended USX as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:USX) trade information

Instantly USX has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.15% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.92 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.59%. The company’s shares are currently down -55.03% year-to-date, but still down -7.37% over the last five days. On the other hand, U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:USX) is -15.92% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.72 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.24 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.69, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 28.46% from its current value. Analyst projections state that USX is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -89.39% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -13.64% from its current level to reach the projected low.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX) estimates and forecasts

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -44.54 percent over the past six months and at a 68.75% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -25.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 57.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 10.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $538.36 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. to make $549.63 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $465.82 million and $491.14 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 15.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 11.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 21.10%.

USX Dividends

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 20 and April 25.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:USX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 28.92% of U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. shares, and 56.75% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 79.84%. U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. stock is held by 124 institutions, with Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 9.11% of the shares, which is about 3.22 million shares worth $18.91 million.

Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC, with 8.84% or 3.22 million shares worth $18.91 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Royce Opportunity Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 1.15 million shares worth $6.75 million, making up 3.25% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Royce Opportunity Fund held roughly 0.92 million shares worth around $5.42 million, which represents about 2.61% of the total shares outstanding.