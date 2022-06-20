The Cato Corporation (NYSE:CATO) – Investors View The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 0.81 million shares of the The Cato Corporation (NYSE:CATO) were traded, and its beta was 0.91. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.54, and it changed around $0.19 or 1.67% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $255.96M. CATO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.89, offering almost -72.36% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.93, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 5.29% since then. We note from The Cato Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 116.23K.

The Cato Corporation (NYSE:CATO) trade information

Instantly CATO has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.67% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.09 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.55%. The company’s shares are currently down -32.75% year-to-date, but still up 2.03% over the last five days. On the other hand, The Cato Corporation (NYSE:CATO) is -13.49% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.25 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 11.33 day(s).

The Cato Corporation (CATO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -0.80%. The Cato Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 152.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.

CATO Dividends

The Cato Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 16 and March 21. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 5.89 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.68. It is important to note, however, that the 5.89% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

The Cato Corporation (NYSE:CATO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.15% of The Cato Corporation shares, and 66.05% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 71.91%. The Cato Corporation stock is held by 171 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 15.94% of the shares, which is about 3.14 million shares worth $46.02 million.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with 6.64% or 1.31 million shares worth $22.43 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 1.38 million shares worth $22.72 million, making up 6.98% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.54 million shares worth around $9.21 million, which represents about 2.72% of the total shares outstanding.