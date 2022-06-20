Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBX) Stock: Can It Surge Further?

In the last trading session, 0.3 million shares of the Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) were traded, and its beta was 1.59. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.04, and it changed around $0.15 or 16.66% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $74.99M. SYBX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.54, offering almost -336.54% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.88, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 15.38% since then. We note from Synlogic Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 144.09K.

Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) trade information

Instantly SYBX has showed a green trend with a performance of 16.66% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.1000 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.45%. The company’s shares are currently down -57.02% year-to-date, but still down -8.77% over the last five days. On the other hand, Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) is -5.45% down in the 30-day period.

Synlogic Inc. (SYBX) estimates and forecasts

Synlogic Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -55.36 percent over the past six months and at a 17.43% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 17.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 20.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -67.50%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $200k in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Synlogic Inc. to make $120k in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -86.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 37.40%.

SYBX Dividends

Synlogic Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 23 and March 28.

