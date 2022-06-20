Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR) In 2022: Reward Or Shame To Investors?

In the last trading session, 0.35 million shares of the Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) were traded, and its beta was 1.17. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.12, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.90% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $102.28M. SNCR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.99, offering almost -256.25% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.06, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 5.36% since then. We note from Synchronoss Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 273.04K.

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended SNCR as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Synchronoss Technologies Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter.

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) trade information

Instantly SNCR has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.90% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.2810 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.57%. The company’s shares are currently down -54.10% year-to-date, but still down -15.47% over the last five days. On the other hand, Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) is -28.66% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.94, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 77.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SNCR is forecast to be at a low of $1.25 and a high of $8.75. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -681.25% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -11.61% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR) estimates and forecasts

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -53.53 percent over the past six months and at a 125.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 114.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -44.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -5.10%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $66.3 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Synchronoss Technologies Inc. to make $66.21 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $66.74 million and $69.75 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -0.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -5.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 12.90%. Synchronoss Technologies Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 22.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.

SNCR Dividends

Synchronoss Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 07 and March 11.

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.76% of Synchronoss Technologies Inc. shares, and 58.60% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 61.53%. Synchronoss Technologies Inc. stock is held by 98 institutions, with B. Riley Financial, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 27.34% of the shares, which is about 11.67 million shares worth $20.19 million.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings, LLC, with 12.53% or 5.35 million shares worth $9.25 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Allspring Special Small Cap Value Fund and 180 Degree Capital Corp were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 4.33 million shares worth $6.97 million, making up 10.14% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, 180 Degree Capital Corp held roughly 4.08 million shares worth around $9.96 million, which represents about 9.56% of the total shares outstanding.