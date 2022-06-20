Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SWVL) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 0.28 million shares of the Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.90, and it changed around $1.8 or 35.29% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $840.97M. SWVL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.40, offering almost -65.22% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.17, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 39.57% since then. We note from Swvl Holdings Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.42 million.

Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL) trade information

Instantly SWVL has showed a green trend with a performance of 35.29% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.00 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.43%. The company’s shares are currently down -30.30% year-to-date, but still up 51.15% over the last five days. On the other hand, Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL) is 28.97% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 65.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SWVL is forecast to be at a low of $20.00 and a high of $20.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -189.86% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -189.86% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Swvl Holdings Corp. (SWVL) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 232.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $21.4 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Swvl Holdings Corp. to make $27.4 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022.

SWVL Dividends

Swvl Holdings Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 61.67% of Swvl Holdings Corp. shares, and 23.32% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 60.83%.