Stock Performance And Outlook Of Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ: GSHD)

In the last trading session, 0.28 million shares of the Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) were traded, and its beta was 0.88. Most recently the company’s share price was $40.69, and it changed around $1.2 or 3.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.58B. GSHD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $181.30, offering almost -345.56% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $39.00, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 4.15% since then. We note from Goosehead Insurance Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 258.41K.

Goosehead Insurance Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended GSHD as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Goosehead Insurance Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.21 for the current quarter.

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) trade information

Instantly GSHD has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.04% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 48.90 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.79%. The company’s shares are currently down -68.72% year-to-date, but still down -19.57% over the last five days. On the other hand, Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) is -17.55% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $93.29, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 56.38% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GSHD is forecast to be at a low of $36.00 and a high of $130.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -219.49% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 11.53% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD) estimates and forecasts

Goosehead Insurance Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -68.92 percent over the past six months and at a 52.08% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 6.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 61.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -7.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 37.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $51.64 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Goosehead Insurance Inc to make $56.17 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $38.17 million and $39.82 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 35.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 41.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 14.00%. Goosehead Insurance Inc earnings are expected to increase by -48.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 39.40% per year for the next five years.

GSHD Dividends

Goosehead Insurance Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 27 and May 02.

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.67% of Goosehead Insurance Inc shares, and 102.19% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 108.33%. Goosehead Insurance Inc stock is held by 264 institutions, with Capital International Investors being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 8.61% of the shares, which is about 1.76 million shares worth $228.54 million.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC, with 8.53% or 1.74 million shares worth $226.42 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 1.33 million shares worth $172.55 million, making up 6.50% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd held roughly 0.78 million shares worth around $101.29 million, which represents about 3.81% of the total shares outstanding.