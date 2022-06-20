Stock Performance And Outlook Of Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. (NASDAQ: CPSS)

In the last trading session, 0.14 million shares of the Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) were traded, and its beta was 2.20. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.00, and it changed around $0.48 or 4.56% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $252.45M. CPSS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.47, offering almost -40.64% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.22, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 61.64% since then. We note from Consumer Portfolio Services Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 146.23K.

Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CPSS as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) trade information

Instantly CPSS has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.56% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.22 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.96%. The company’s shares are currently down -7.17% year-to-date, but still down -0.54% over the last five days. On the other hand, Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) is -19.65% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.00, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -37.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CPSS is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $8.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 27.27% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 27.27% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. (CPSS) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -1.20%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $69.36 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. to make $66 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $62.43 million and $63.11 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 11.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 4.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 12.80%. Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 104.10% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

CPSS Dividends

Consumer Portfolio Services Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 21 and February 25.

Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 29.20% of Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. shares, and 47.35% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 66.88%. Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. stock is held by 47 institutions, with Black Diamond Capital Management, L.l.c. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 19.33% of the shares, which is about 4.07 million shares worth $48.25 million.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with 8.01% or 1.69 million shares worth $20.0 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 0.45 million shares worth $5.28 million, making up 2.11% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series held roughly 0.39 million shares worth around $4.64 million, which represents about 1.86% of the total shares outstanding.