Steel Connect Inc. (NASDAQ: STCN) Stock Forecast: $22.50 Per Share In 2022 With Positive Signs

In the last trading session, 0.19 million shares of the Steel Connect Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) were traded, and its beta was 0.67. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.34, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $85.05M. STCN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.45, offering almost -82.84% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.92, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 31.34% since then. We note from Steel Connect Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 84.35K.

Steel Connect Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) trade information

Instantly STCN has showed a red trend with a performance of 0.00% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.3600 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.47%. The company’s shares are currently down -4.29% year-to-date, but still up 10.74% over the last five days. On the other hand, Steel Connect Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) is 12.61% up in the 30-day period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 94.04% from its current value. Analyst projections state that STCN is forecast to be at a low of $22.50 and a high of $22.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1579.1% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1579.1% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Steel Connect Inc. (STCN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 8.70%. Steel Connect Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -522.50% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.

STCN Dividends

Steel Connect Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 08 and March 14.

Steel Connect Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.42% of Steel Connect Inc. shares, and 47.75% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 51.58%. Steel Connect Inc. stock is held by 42 institutions, with Steel Partners Holdings, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 30.08% of the shares, which is about 18.18 million shares worth $23.46 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 3.80% or 2.3 million shares worth $3.22 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Gabelli Equity Trust Inc (The) were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 1.31 million shares worth $1.84 million, making up 2.17% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Gabelli Equity Trust Inc (The) held roughly 1.22 million shares worth around $1.71 million, which represents about 2.02% of the total shares outstanding.