STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 0.77 million shares of the STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) were traded, and its beta was 1.16. Most recently the company’s share price was $63.41, and it changed around $1.31 or 2.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.16B. STAA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $163.08, offering almost -157.18% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $49.03, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.68% since then. We note from STAAR Surgical Company’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 553.11K.

STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) trade information

Instantly STAA has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.11% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 66.14 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.13%. The company’s shares are currently down -30.55% year-to-date, but still down -5.37% over the last five days. On the other hand, STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) is 11.83% down in the 30-day period.

STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) estimates and forecasts

STAAR Surgical Company share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -27.96 percent over the past six months and at a 10.34% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -4.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -5.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 16.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 28.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $80.26 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect STAAR Surgical Company to make $77.03 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 32.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 29.50%. STAAR Surgical Company earnings are expected to increase by 301.80% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 30.00% per year for the next five years.

STAA Dividends

STAAR Surgical Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 22 and February 28.

STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.44% of STAAR Surgical Company shares, and 94.79% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 95.21%. STAAR Surgical Company stock is held by 397 institutions, with Broadwood Capital, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 17.97% of the shares, which is about 8.59 million shares worth $784.45 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 11.83% or 5.65 million shares worth $451.86 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 1.35 million shares worth $123.6 million, making up 2.83% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 1.32 million shares worth around $95.88 million, which represents about 2.76% of the total shares outstanding.