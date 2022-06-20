Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SNPO) Stock Forecast: By 2022, Bulls Expect $25.00 Per Share

In the last trading session, 0.22 million shares of the Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.48, and it changed around $0.28 or 2.75% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $809.89M. SNPO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.50, offering almost -133.78% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.32, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 11.07% since then. We note from Snap One Holdings Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 96860.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 126.96K.

Snap One Holdings Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended SNPO as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Snap One Holdings Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.26 for the current quarter.

Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO) trade information

Instantly SNPO has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.75% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.67 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.2%. The company’s shares are currently down -50.28% year-to-date, but still down -12.23% over the last five days. On the other hand, Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO) is 3.56% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.31 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.04 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.63, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 46.61% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SNPO is forecast to be at a low of $16.00 and a high of $25.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -138.55% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -52.67% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Snap One Holdings Corp. (SNPO) estimates and forecasts

Snap One Holdings Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -46.94 percent over the past six months and at a 6.17% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 2.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 13.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 20.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 14.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $292.59 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Snap One Holdings Corp. to make $298.24 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $253.31 million and $256.09 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 15.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 16.50%.

SNPO Dividends

Snap One Holdings Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 04.

Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.66% of Snap One Holdings Corp. shares, and 93.78% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 97.33%. Snap One Holdings Corp. stock is held by 93 institutions, with H&F Corporate Investors VIII, Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 73.04% of the shares, which is about 55.42 million shares worth $1.17 billion.

FPR Partners, LLC, with 10.00% or 7.59 million shares worth $159.97 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 0.43 million shares worth $9.02 million, making up 0.56% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 0.3 million shares worth around $5.72 million, which represents about 0.40% of the total shares outstanding.