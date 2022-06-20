Smart Sand Inc. (NASDAQ: SND): Would You Buy Today?

In the last trading session, 0.4 million shares of the Smart Sand Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) were traded, and its beta was 1.14. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.32, and it changed around -$0.15 or -6.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $112.10M. SND currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.95, offering almost -113.36% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.73, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 25.43% since then. We note from Smart Sand Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 393.93K.

Smart Sand Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended SND as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Smart Sand Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.05 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Smart Sand Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) trade information

Instantly SND has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.07% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.82 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.73%. The company’s shares are currently up 30.34% year-to-date, but still down -20.55% over the last five days. On the other hand, Smart Sand Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) is -30.12% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 33.71% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SND is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $4.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -72.41% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -29.31% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Smart Sand Inc. (SND) estimates and forecasts

Smart Sand Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 29.61 percent over the past six months and at a 81.82% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 19.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 92.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 117.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 67.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $54.1 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Smart Sand Inc. to make $59.5 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -37.30%. Smart Sand Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -272.80% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -2.60% per year for the next five years.

SND Dividends

Smart Sand Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 28 and March 04.

Smart Sand Inc. (NASDAQ:SND)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 24.24% of Smart Sand Inc. shares, and 41.11% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 54.27%. Smart Sand Inc. stock is held by 60 institutions, with Clearlake Capital Group, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 24.04% of the shares, which is about 10.75 million shares worth $19.14 million.

Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc., with 2.39% or 1.07 million shares worth $1.91 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Sprott Focus Trust and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 0.9 million shares worth $1.6 million, making up 2.01% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.62 million shares worth around $1.1 million, which represents about 1.38% of the total shares outstanding.