SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (NYSE: SITE) Stock: Does It Have The Potential To Rise?

In the last trading session, 0.42 million shares of the SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (NYSE:SITE) were traded, and its beta was 1.32. Most recently the company’s share price was $112.34, and it changed around $2.82 or 2.57% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.32B. SITE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $260.00, offering almost -131.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $108.77, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 3.18% since then. We note from SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 367.02K.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended SITE as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $2.96 for the current quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (NYSE:SITE) trade information

Instantly SITE has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.57% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 122.17 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.05%. The company’s shares are currently down -53.63% year-to-date, but still down -9.57% over the last five days. On the other hand, SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (NYSE:SITE) is -9.12% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $174.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 35.44% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SITE is forecast to be at a low of $128.00 and a high of $235.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -109.19% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -13.94% from its current level to reach the projected low.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (SITE) estimates and forecasts

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -50.40 percent over the past six months and at a 9.81% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 14.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 9.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -8.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 12.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.22 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. to make $1.03 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 30.10%. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 89.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 10.30% per year for the next five years.

SITE Dividends

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 22 and February 28.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (NYSE:SITE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.29% of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. shares, and 104.85% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 106.22%. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. stock is held by 479 institutions, with Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 10.24% of the shares, which is about 4.6 million shares worth $1.11 billion.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 9.34% or 4.2 million shares worth $1.02 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 2.1 million shares worth $508.14 million, making up 4.67% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.27 million shares worth around $307.62 million, which represents about 2.83% of the total shares outstanding.