SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: SPNE) Stock: Instant Disaster Or Awesome Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 0.28 million shares of the SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:SPNE) were traded, and its beta was 1.31. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.72, and it changed around $0.17 or 2.60% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $252.81M. SPNE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.98, offering almost -227.08% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.49, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 3.42% since then. We note from SeaSpine Holdings Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 137.95K.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:SPNE) trade information

Instantly SPNE has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.60% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.04 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.55%. The company’s shares are currently down -50.66% year-to-date, but still down -6.01% over the last five days. On the other hand, SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:SPNE) is -17.44% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.16, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 68.24% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SPNE is forecast to be at a low of $16.00 and a high of $26.25. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -290.63% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -138.1% from its current level to reach the projected low.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (SPNE) estimates and forecasts

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -45.14 percent over the past six months and at a 16.05% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -125.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 37.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 21.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $54.7 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect SeaSpine Holdings Corporation to make $64.69 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 18.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.90%. SeaSpine Holdings Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -2.00% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -5.20% per year for the next five years.

SPNE Dividends

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 02 and May 06.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:SPNE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.99% of SeaSpine Holdings Corporation shares, and 79.69% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 88.54%. SeaSpine Holdings Corporation stock is held by 135 institutions, with First Light Asset Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 17.68% of the shares, which is about 6.51 million shares worth $88.61 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.64% or 2.44 million shares worth $29.7 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

John Hancock Small Cap Core Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 1.02 million shares worth $12.25 million, making up 2.78% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.96 million shares worth around $13.1 million, which represents about 2.61% of the total shares outstanding.