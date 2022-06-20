Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATL) – Investors View The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 0.27 million shares of the Gelesis Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GLS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.95, and it changed around $0.03 or 1.56% from the last close. GLS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.23, offering almost -527.18% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.60, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 17.95% since then. We note from Gelesis Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 148.54K.

Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATL) trade information

Instantly SATL has showed a green trend with a performance of 29.56% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.04 on Friday, 06/17/22 decreased the stock’s daily price by 0.0%. The company’s shares are currently down -48.04% year-to-date, but still up 4.13% over the last five days. On the other hand, Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATL) is -7.69% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -0.8% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SATL is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 0.79% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 0.79% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Satellogic Inc. (SATL) estimates and forecasts

Satellogic Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -45.75 percent over the past six months and at a 97.60% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.70%.

SATL Dividends

Satellogic Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.61% of Satellogic Inc. shares, and 59.45% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 61.05%. Satellogic Inc. stock is held by 37 institutions, with Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund being the largest institutional investor. By Feb 27, 2022, it held 0.06% of the shares, which is about 49366.0 shares worth $0.3 million.

ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF, with 0.01% or 4820.0 shares worth $31378.0 as of Jan 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.