Safe-T Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: SFET) Shares Might Go Down -66.68% This Year

In the last trading session, 0.15 million shares of the Safe-T Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:SFET) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.47, and it changed around $0.0 or -0.80% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $14.07M. SFET currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.69, offering almost -259.57% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.45, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 4.26% since then. We note from Safe-T Group Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 438.22K.

Safe-T Group Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended SFET as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Safe-T Group Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.12 for the current quarter.

Safe-T Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:SFET) trade information

Instantly SFET has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.80% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.5450 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.76%. The company’s shares are currently down -33.83% year-to-date, but still down -3.13% over the last five days. On the other hand, Safe-T Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:SFET) is -23.12% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 88.25% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SFET is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $6.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1176.6% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -325.53% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Safe-T Group Ltd. (SFET) estimates and forecasts

Safe-T Group Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -46.44 percent over the past six months and at a 15.38% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.90%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 46.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.58 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Safe-T Group Ltd. to make $3.37 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022.

SFET Dividends

Safe-T Group Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Safe-T Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:SFET)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.30% of Safe-T Group Ltd. shares, and 0.81% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.86%. Safe-T Group Ltd. stock is held by 10 institutions, with Virtu Financial LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 0.25% of the shares, which is about 75668.0 shares worth $62047.0.

Jane Street Group, LLC, with 0.14% or 43852.0 shares worth $35958.0 as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 24878.0 shares worth $20399.0, making up 0.08% of all outstanding shares.