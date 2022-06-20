Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ: RWAY) Surprises The Bears, Looks Good Going Forward

In the last trading session, 0.12 million shares of the Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.54, and it changed around $0.02 or 0.17% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $479.72M. RWAY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.92, offering almost -29.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.46, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 0.69% since then. We note from Runway Growth Finance Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 91.53K.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) trade information

Instantly RWAY has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.17% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 13.18 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.44%. The company’s shares are currently down -9.98% year-to-date, but still down -13.49% over the last five days. On the other hand, Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) is -11.30% down in the 30-day period.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (RWAY) estimates and forecasts

Runway Growth Finance Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -11.23 percent over the past six months and at a 16.07% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 6.50%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 23.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $21.52 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Runway Growth Finance Corp. to make $24.6 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $14.12 million and $18.1 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 52.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 35.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.10%. Runway Growth Finance Corp. earnings are expected to increase by -21.50% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 9.00% per year for the next five years.

RWAY Dividends

Runway Growth Finance Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 10.40 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.20. It is important to note, however, that the 10.40% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.63% of Runway Growth Finance Corp. shares, and 62.19% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 62.58%. Runway Growth Finance Corp. stock is held by 42 institutions, with Oaktree Capital Management Lp being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 48.39% of the shares, which is about 19.98 million shares worth $256.14 million.

U.S. BancorpDE, with 4.58% or 1.89 million shares worth $25.66 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

High Income Securities Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 0.2 million shares worth $2.74 million, making up 0.48% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 16094.0 shares worth around $0.22 million, which represents about 0.04% of the total shares outstanding.