Risk-Taking Investors May Find ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIMV) Worth A Gamble.

In the last trading session, 0.65 million shares of the ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.10, and it changed around $0.02 or 0.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $460.10M. ZIMV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $50.40, offering almost -178.45% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $17.53, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 3.15% since then. We note from ZimVie Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 331.94K.

ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV) trade information

Instantly ZIMV has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.11% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 19.96 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.32%. The company’s shares are currently down -35.36% year-to-date, but still down -11.79% over the last five days. On the other hand, ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV) is -24.93% down in the 30-day period.

ZimVie Inc. (ZIMV) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts expect ZimVie Inc. to make $258.68 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022.

ZIMV Dividends

ZimVie Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.08% of ZimVie Inc. shares, and 49.84% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 49.88%. ZimVie Inc. stock is held by 368 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 11.55% of the shares, which is about 3.01 million shares worth $68.8 million.

American Century Companies, Inc., with 4.18% or 1.09 million shares worth $24.89 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Mutual of America Investment Corp-Small Cap Equity Index Fund and Auxier Focus Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 2848.0 shares worth $65048.0, making up 0.01% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Auxier Focus Fund held roughly 2675.0 shares worth around $61097.0, which represents about 0.01% of the total shares outstanding.