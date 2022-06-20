Risk-Taking Investors May Find i3 Verticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IIIV) Worth A Gamble.

In the last trading session, 0.45 million shares of the i3 Verticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) were traded, and its beta was 1.41. Most recently the company’s share price was $23.75, and it changed around $1.21 or 5.37% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $807.98M. IIIV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $32.97, offering almost -38.82% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $17.80, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 25.05% since then. We note from i3 Verticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 153.51K.

i3 Verticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended IIIV as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. i3 Verticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.36 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

i3 Verticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) trade information

Instantly IIIV has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.37% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 25.73 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.7%. The company’s shares are currently up 4.21% year-to-date, but still up 2.28% over the last five days. On the other hand, i3 Verticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) is 2.02% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $31.06, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 23.54% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IIIV is forecast to be at a low of $25.00 and a high of $40.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -68.42% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -5.26% from its current level to reach the projected low.

i3 Verticals Inc. (IIIV) estimates and forecasts

i3 Verticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 10.62 percent over the past six months and at a 38.10% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 38.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 12.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 37.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $77.72 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect i3 Verticals Inc. to make $78.31 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 16.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -20.70%.

IIIV Dividends

i3 Verticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 07 and February 11.

i3 Verticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.95% of i3 Verticals Inc. shares, and 90.51% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 91.38%. i3 Verticals Inc. stock is held by 185 institutions, with Geneva Capital Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 8.28% of the shares, which is about 1.83 million shares worth $50.92 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 7.04% or 1.55 million shares worth $35.43 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Nationwide Geneva Small Cap Growth Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 1.09 million shares worth $24.84 million, making up 4.94% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Nationwide Geneva Small Cap Growth Fd held roughly 0.66 million shares worth around $15.35 million, which represents about 3.01% of the total shares outstanding.