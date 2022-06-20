Risk-Takers Will Like SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ: SOPH).

In the last trading session, 0.23 million shares of the SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.46, and it changed around -$0.04 or -1.60% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $168.19M. SOPH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.80, offering almost -704.88% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.16, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 12.2% since then. We note from SOPHiA GENETICS SA’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 92.56K.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended SOPH as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. SOPHiA GENETICS SA is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.38 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) trade information

Instantly SOPH has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.60% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.99 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.73%. The company’s shares are currently down -82.55% year-to-date, but still down -14.58% over the last five days. On the other hand, SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) is -44.72% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 81.08% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SOPH is forecast to be at a low of $12.00 and a high of $14.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -469.11% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -387.8% from its current level to reach the projected low.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA (SOPH) estimates and forecasts

SOPHiA GENETICS SA share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -80.57 percent over the past six months and at a -17.29% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -3.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -22.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -23.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 27.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $12.15 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect SOPHiA GENETICS SA to make $13.95 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $10.18 million and $10.36 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 19.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 34.70%.

SOPH Dividends

SOPHiA GENETICS SA’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on September 09.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.88% of SOPHiA GENETICS SA shares, and 47.42% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 49.85%. SOPHiA GENETICS SA stock is held by 36 institutions, with Generation Investment Management LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 10.63% of the shares, which is about 6.79 million shares worth $95.73 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 3.73% or 2.38 million shares worth $33.59 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund and PGIM Jennison Small Company Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 1.13 million shares worth $15.99 million, making up 1.78% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, PGIM Jennison Small Company Fd held roughly 0.49 million shares worth around $6.32 million, which represents about 0.77% of the total shares outstanding.