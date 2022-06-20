Risk-Takers Will Like American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE: AVD).

In the last trading session, 0.4 million shares of the American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD) were traded, and its beta was 0.83. Most recently the company’s share price was $21.28, and it changed around -$0.12 or -0.56% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $677.13M. AVD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.99, offering almost -22.13% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.82, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 35.06% since then. We note from American Vanguard Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 332.56K.

American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD) trade information

Instantly AVD has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.56% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 23.02 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.56%. The company’s shares are currently up 29.84% year-to-date, but still down -8.04% over the last five days. On the other hand, American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD) is -5.97% down in the 30-day period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

American Vanguard Corporation (AVD) estimates and forecasts

American Vanguard Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 41.11 percent over the past six months and at a 72.13% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 16.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 27.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 4.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 12.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $148.5 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect American Vanguard Corporation to make $158.4 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 7.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 7.00%. American Vanguard Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 20.30% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -1.00% per year for the next five years.

AVD Dividends

American Vanguard Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 09 and March 14. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.47 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.10. It is important to note, however, that the 0.47% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 0.41 per year.

American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.08% of American Vanguard Corporation shares, and 84.84% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 90.33%. American Vanguard Corporation stock is held by 220 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 14.97% of the shares, which is about 4.61 million shares worth $93.71 million.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with 7.40% or 2.28 million shares worth $37.38 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 1.89 million shares worth $28.75 million, making up 6.15% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund held roughly 1.26 million shares worth around $20.68 million, which represents about 4.09% of the total shares outstanding.