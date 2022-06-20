Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: REVB) Is Something To Consider Today.

In the last trading session, 0.19 million shares of the Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.45, and it changed around -$0.02 or -4.26% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.61M. REVB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.29, offering almost -2408.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.40, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 11.11% since then. We note from Revelation Biosciences Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.14 million.

Revelation Biosciences Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended REVB as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Revelation Biosciences Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.14 for the current quarter.

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB) trade information

Instantly REVB has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.26% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.7100 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 36.62%. The company’s shares are currently down -95.59% year-to-date, but still down -8.16% over the last five days. On the other hand, Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB) is -25.12% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 95.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that REVB is forecast to be at a low of $9.00 and a high of $9.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1900.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1900.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB) estimates and forecasts

REVB Dividends

Revelation Biosciences Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 46.87% of Revelation Biosciences Inc. shares, and 38.07% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 71.65%. Revelation Biosciences Inc. stock is held by 20 institutions, with Monashee Investment Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 5.42% of the shares, which is about 0.82 million shares worth $0.93 million.

Weiss Asset Management LP, with 3.24% or 0.49 million shares worth $4.98 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Alternative Opportunities Fd and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 3382.0 shares worth $34496.0, making up 0.02% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 1542.0 shares worth around $1989.0, which represents about 0.01% of the total shares outstanding.