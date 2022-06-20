PROS Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PRO): Would You Buy Today?

In the last trading session, 0.45 million shares of the PROS Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRO) were traded, and its beta was 1.52. Most recently the company’s share price was $25.10, and it changed around $0.34 or 1.37% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.17B. PRO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $50.90, offering almost -102.79% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $23.08, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 8.05% since then. We note from PROS Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 268.69K.

PROS Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended PRO as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. PROS Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.18 for the current quarter.

PROS Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRO) trade information

Instantly PRO has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.37% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 27.75 on Friday, 06/17/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.55%. The company’s shares are currently down -27.23% year-to-date, but still down -10.83% over the last five days. On the other hand, PROS Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRO) is -0.99% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $44.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 43.38% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PRO is forecast to be at a low of $35.00 and a high of $51.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -103.19% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -39.44% from its current level to reach the projected low.

PROS Holdings Inc. (PRO) estimates and forecasts

PROS Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -25.59 percent over the past six months and at a 9.09% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -2.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -28.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -7.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 7.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $66.88 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect PROS Holdings Inc. to make $67.69 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 5.80%. PROS Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -3.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 35.00% per year for the next five years.

PRO Dividends

PROS Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 02 and May 06.

PROS Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.27% of PROS Holdings Inc. shares, and 101.64% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 113.27%. PROS Holdings Inc. stock is held by 223 institutions, with Brown Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 11.82% of the shares, which is about 5.34 million shares worth $184.21 million.

Fred Alger Management, LLC, with 8.84% or 3.99 million shares worth $137.7 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Alger Small Cap Focus Fund and Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 3.44 million shares worth $95.22 million, making up 7.61% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund held roughly 2.82 million shares worth around $94.02 million, which represents about 6.25% of the total shares outstanding.